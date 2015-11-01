Pedestrian, 66, critical after Maesteg crash
- 1 November 2015
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 66-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgend county.
The woman was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with serious injuries following the incident on Friday at about 20:30 GMT at Cymmer Road, Maesteg.
South Wales Police is asking anyone who saw the crash, or a white Seat Ibiza in the area, to contact them.
The road was closed for about two hours after the incident.