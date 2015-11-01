South East Wales

Pedestrian, 66, critical after Maesteg crash

Junction of Cymmer Road and Treharne Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Cymmer Road near the junction with Treharne Road

A 66-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgend county.

The woman was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with serious injuries following the incident on Friday at about 20:30 GMT at Cymmer Road, Maesteg.

South Wales Police is asking anyone who saw the crash, or a white Seat Ibiza in the area, to contact them.

The road was closed for about two hours after the incident.

