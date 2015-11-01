Pedestrian, 66, critical after Maesteg crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Cymmer Road near the junction with Treharne Road

A 66-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgend county.

The woman was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with serious injuries following the incident on Friday at about 20:30 GMT at Cymmer Road, Maesteg.

South Wales Police is asking anyone who saw the crash, or a white Seat Ibiza in the area, to contact them.

The road was closed for about two hours after the incident.