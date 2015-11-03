Cardiff M4 fatal tanker crash: Man bailed by police

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency

A tanker driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on the M4 in Cardiff has been bailed by South Wales Police.

A 50-year-old man died in Monday's rush-hour collision involving a crane, tanker and a car which caused chaos.

The tanker driver, a 46-year-old man from Gloucester, has been released pending further inquiries.

The collision happened between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33, Cardiff West, at about 17:45 GMT.

The crane left the road and the tanker and the car both crashed into the central reservation, closing the road. The crane drive died in the crash.

The female driver of the Citroen car was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant before being discharged.

Emergency services shut the road after the crash, which led to long queues in both directions.

The M4 later reopened but a 50mph speed limit was in place westbound between junctions 32 and 34 (Llantrisant) until "daylight hours", South Wales Police said.

