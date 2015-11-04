South East Wales

McDonald's 8m-high sign refused for new Llanfoist restaurant

Image caption The park is concerned the sign will harm the area's 'special qualities'

McDonald's has been stopped from having an 8m-high (26ft) sign at its new restaurant near Abergavenny because it would impact views of the Brecon Beacons.

The area's national park argued the 24-hour illuminated sign would be "detrimental".

McDonald's originally wanted a 12m-high (39ft) sign but shortened it in response to the objection.

Planners gave the Llanfoist restaurant the go-ahead but refused the sign.

McDonald's has been asked to comment.

