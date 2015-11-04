McDonald's 8m-high sign refused for new Llanfoist restaurant

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption The park is concerned the sign will harm the area's 'special qualities'

McDonald's has been stopped from having an 8m-high (26ft) sign at its new restaurant near Abergavenny because it would impact views of the Brecon Beacons.

The area's national park argued the 24-hour illuminated sign would be "detrimental".

McDonald's originally wanted a 12m-high (39ft) sign but shortened it in response to the objection.

Planners gave the Llanfoist restaurant the go-ahead but refused the sign.

McDonald's has been asked to comment.