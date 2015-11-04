South East Wales

Power Station Hill reopens after lorry overturns

Police car Image copyright South Wales Police

A main road which was closed after a lorry overturned causing delays during rush hour traffic has reopened.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident which closed Tonteg Road/Power Station Hill in Tonteg, which leads to the A470.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had warned of delays on the A473.

It was reopened about 12:00 GMT after the vehicle and debris were recovered.

Related Topics