Power Station Hill reopens after lorry overturns
- 4 November 2015
- From the section South East Wales
A main road which was closed after a lorry overturned causing delays during rush hour traffic has reopened.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident which closed Tonteg Road/Power Station Hill in Tonteg, which leads to the A470.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had warned of delays on the A473.
It was reopened about 12:00 GMT after the vehicle and debris were recovered.