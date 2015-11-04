Caerleon poppy parade cancelled over safety costs

Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph

A remembrance parade in Newport has been cancelled because organisers cannot afford the cost of public liability insurance.

Organiser Henry West, 95, said the Royal British Legion Caerleon branch had been quoted between £400 and £700.

The former RAF airman said it would be the first time the event had not taken place in 50 years.

Newport council said it gave advice on the event, but had not stopped it going ahead.

Mr West, who has helped organise the march for the past 47 years, told BBC Radio Wales the cancellation was upsetting.

"The Royal British Legion branch in Caerleon is very, very small and we just cannot afford that sort of money."

'A tradition'

Mr West said he had been approached by several people offering to pay towards the costs, but said "time is against us" in arranging the relevant paperwork and policing for the route.

"That's all right for this year, but what about next year?" he added.

"It's [the parade] a tradition in Caerleon, I'm 95 but after I'm gone I would like to see it carry on."

A spokeswoman for Newport council said it had not stopped the event happening and the required road closure remained in place.

"The council's responsibility is only to make the necessary road closure to ensure those participating can do so safely," the spokeswoman added.

"Any other matters, including an assessment of risk, rests with the organisers and participants."