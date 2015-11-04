Woman, 62, dead at Hengoed house, man, 63, in hospital

Image copyright Google

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition in hospital after they were found unconscious at a house in Caerphilly county.

Police were called to a property in Davies Street, Hengoed, at about 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A woman, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man, 63, has been taken to Merthyr Tydfil's Prince Charles Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious but inquiries are ongoing.