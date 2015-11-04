Dalai Lama meets St John volunteers during India trip

Image copyright St John Wales Image caption The Dalai Lama greets St John Cymru volunteers

The Dalai Lama has met St John Wales volunteers to congratulate them on providing ten years of first aid training in northern India.

They enjoyed an audience with Tibet's exiled spiritual leader after visiting villages for destitute Tibetan children in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

He thanked the charity for a decade of "valuable work".

Group leader Des Kitto said the visits have provided the "most-fulfilling adventures".

St John Wales said it trained more than 500 school children and 29 adults in the area during the latest trip and handed out medical equipment, baby clothes, walking sticks and resuscitation training equipment donated in the UK.

During their meeting, the group gave the 14th Dalai Lama a friendship pin featuring the Welsh and Tibetan flags and, in return, he gave them a glass obelisk.

'Life-changing experience'

He told the group: "I would like to thank you and all members of St John Wales who have provided first aid training to my people for the past ten years, for their commitment and valuable work.

"Please continue the valuable work for us."

Mr Kitto - a St John archivist and special advisor to the Cardiff-based charity's chief executive - hailed the impact of the visit after the group's return to the UK this week.

He said: "The St John volunteers who have trained over the past ten years all say that it has been a life-changing experience."

The Dalai Lama, 80, has lived in exile in India since he fled the Chinese occupation of his country in 1959.