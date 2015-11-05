Ashley Talbot death: Family's 'distress' at inquest delay

Image copyright Handout

The family of a teenager who died after being hit by a school minibus are enduring "considerable distress" over the time taken for his inquest to be completed, a court has heard.

Ashley Talbot, 15, was struck by PE teacher Chris Brooks at Maesteg School, Bridgend county, on 10 December.

The latest of a series of hearings was adjourned at Aberdare Coroner's Court.

Coroner Andrew Barkley said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) requested the adjournment while inquiries continued.

Sgt Gethin Hewer from South Wales Police said the CPS will decide in December whether charges will be brought.

Solicitor Emma Semwayo, representing Ashley's family, said: "I would like to convey the family's wish that it be resolved as speedily as possible.

"It's causing considerable distress - the length of time it's taking."

Mr Barkley added: "There's little we can usefully do until we have the results of the further inquiries and the completed decision of the CPS."

He said it was a "complex and involved" case.

Earlier this year, Ashley's uncle, Neil Stokes, was given a community order after making a fake charity collection in his nephew's name.

Neil Stokes, 42, from Porthcawl, was convicted of dishonestly collecting £75.