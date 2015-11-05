Mason Jones E. coli death: Fresh inquest call refused

Image copyright Jones Family

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after eating E. coli-infected meat have been told there was "no error in law" during his 2010 inquest.

Mason Jones, from Deri, Caerphilly county, died in 2005.

Butcher William Tudor admitted food safety breaches but the Crown Prosecution Service admitted he should have been charged with manslaughter.

After the High Court refused a new inquest, Mason's mother said she wants to take action against the CPS.

On Thursday, Lord Justice Elias refused a new inquest because the coroner at the time of the original hearing had been entitled not to reach an unlawful killing conclusion.

In response to this, Mason's mother, Sharon Jeffreys, said the CPS was responsible for a "miscarriage of justice".

"I don't think our son will ever have any justice, I think the justice system has firmly closed that door for us," she told BBC News.

"The avenue we're looking at now, what we will speak to our solicitors about, is with regards to what action we can take against the Crown Prosecution Service, because we believe this is a miscarriage of justice."

The infected meat which killed Mason came from Tudor's butchers in Bridgend, which supplied more than 40 schools in the south Wales valleys.

About 160 people fell ill during the E. coli outbreak.

Mr Tudor was jailed for a year in 2007 after he admitted breaking food safety laws.

At the time, the CPS decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute him for manslaughter.

Gwent Coroner David Bowen made findings about how Mason died but refused to reach an unlawful killing verdict in November 2010.

Mason's parents held a meeting with the then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Keir Starmer QC, in 2013.

He agreed to reopen the case and barrister Mark Heywood QC was asked to prepare a report.

He was "firmly of the view" there was evidence Tudor knew the E. coli 0157 strain could be lethal.

Current DPP, Alison Saunders later apologised to Mason's parents and accepted there was enough evidence of gross negligent manslaughter to go before a jury.

Image caption William John Tudor was jailed following the death of Mason Jones

However, Miss Saunders ruled it was now "too late" to mount a manslaughter prosecution against Mr Tudor.

Mason's parents then asked the High Court to order the inquest into Mason's death to be reopened.

They argued Mr Tudor could have foreseen the outbreak would cause "a serious and obvious risk of death".

The coroner had "gone wrong in law" in deciding an unlawful killing verdict would not be justified, their lawyers claimed.

However, Lord Justice Elias said there should be no reopening of the inquest.

He said Mr Heywood's opinion and the DPP's apology did not mean there was anything improper about the coroner's conclusions.

The narrative verdict he reached was properly open to him on the evidence and he had made no error in law.

He also said their delay in challenging the coroner's verdict was "very substantial".