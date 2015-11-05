'Harry Potter' lawyer investigated by solicitors' regulator

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Alan Blacker was criticised for wearing medals and ribbons in court last year

A lawyer criticised by a judge for dressing "like something out of Harry Potter" is being investigated for allegedly misleading Cardiff Crown Court.

Alan Blacker, known as Lord Harley in a trial last year, is said to have used titles which were "inaccurate".

He also appeared with St John Ambulance medals and ribbons on his chest, despite not being a St John member.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal is investigating.

Mr Blacker was defending minibus driver Andrzej Wojcicki, jailed for five years after being found guilty of causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving in Caerphilly county, when he was scolded by Judge David Wynn Morgan for his appearance.

He told him: "If you want to look like something out of Harry Potter you can forget coming to this court ever again."

Mr Blacker complained to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office about the comments, saying he was upset his "qualifications, status and offices were brought into disrepute".

St John in Wales later said Mr Blacker was not a member of the Order of St John and it had contacted the police over the issue.

Now, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal is looking into seven allegations, including that Mr Blacker:

Between 2011 and August 2014, made statements concerning his academic qualifications which were inaccurate and misleading

Between 2011 and August 2014, made claims as to appointments or accreditations awarded by, or memberships of, organisations which were inaccurate and misleading

Between 2011 and August 2014, made claims to be entitled to use titles which were inaccurate and misleading

On 28 August 2014, while appearing before Judge Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court, recklessly misled the court

Failed to maintain properly written up accounts to show dealings with office money relating to client matters

Failed to obtain an accountant's report, within six months or at all, for the accounting period including October 2013 during which he held client money

Between March 2015 and June 2015, failed to co-operate with the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

The allegations are subject to a hearing before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and are as yet unproven.