Woman, 41, dies after being hit by van in Merthyr Tydfil

A 41-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales Police has said.

The pedestrian was walking with a man from a broken down vehicle when she was struck by a brown Mercedes Sprinter on the A465, between Pant and Dowlais, at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday.

Police said she suffered fatal injuries and her family are now being supported by specially-trained officers.