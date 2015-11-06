Man arrested after two-lorry crash on A40 near Monmouth

Image copyright Traffic Wales/Google

A man has been arrested and two others are in hospital with "life-changing" injuries after a crash between two lorries in Monmouthshire.

A 50-year-old from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on the A40 westbound at Mitchel Troy between Monmouth and Raglan at about 05:50 GMT on Friday.

The A40 eastbound was also closed after a car hit a barrier opposite the lorry crash. Both roads have now reopened.

Traffic is still queuing on the A40 back to the B4164 at Symonds Yat in England.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the injured men were taken to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavennny.

The A449 northbound, which had been closed from junction 24 of the M4, the Coldra roundabout, to the A40 at Raglan, reopened at about 09:40.

A spokeswoman added: "Following this incident [the lorry crash], we were notified of another two-vehicle RTC in the same location on the northbound carriageway.

"During this incident, two people sustained minor injuries."

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic on the M4 was affected by the crash

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Diversions have been set up to try and relieve congestion

