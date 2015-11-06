Five jailed over £1m drugs plot in Cardiff and Newport

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fatos Hasa (l), with (clockwise from left) Dardan Merdhoqi, Lorenc Hasa, Naldi Metaj, Sharif Omar

Five men have been jailed for their part in bringing £1m worth of cocaine and cannabis to south Wales.

Ringleader Fatos Hasa, 31, of Cardiff, who ran cocktail bar Lab 22, was jailed for eight years after admitting conspiring to supply the drugs.

Police recovered 3kg (7lbs) of cocaine and 7kg (16lbs) of cannabis during the seven-month investigation.

Judge Philip Richards told Cardiff Crown Court it was a "significant operation".

The drugs were seized during raids of properties in Cardiff and Newport in March and April 2015.

Police also seized about £147,000 from Hasa's bank account and work is on going to recover assets from the other gang members.

Jailing Hasa, Judge Richards told him: "This was a significant drugs operation that aimed to distribute drugs to the population of this city [Cardiff].

"This was done over a long period, the evidence overwhelmingly pointed to you as the leader. You benefited substantially and you are a greedy man.

"You callously carried out your drug activities which has undoubtedly caused misery."

Other gang members received the following sentences, after entering guilty pleas:

• Lorenc Hasa, 29, from Cardiff, got five-and-a-half-years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

• Naldi Metaj, 23, of no fixed abode, was given five-and-a-half-years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

• Sharif Omar, 34, from Cardiff, got three years and three months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

• Dardan Merdhoqi, 24, of Newport, was given eight-and-a-half months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.