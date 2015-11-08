South East Wales

Ynysmaerdy road closed by vehicle fire now open

police line

A road closed by a vehicle fire in Rhondda Cynon Taff has now reopened.

Police shut a section of the A4119 at Ynysmaerdy, near Llantrisant, in both directions from the Royal Glamorgan Hospital to the nearby industrial estate.

The alarm was raised at about 05:40 GMT.

South Wales Police said specialist units were sent to the scene.

