Ynysmaerdy road closed by vehicle fire now open
- 8 November 2015
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road closed by a vehicle fire in Rhondda Cynon Taff has now reopened.
Police shut a section of the A4119 at Ynysmaerdy, near Llantrisant, in both directions from the Royal Glamorgan Hospital to the nearby industrial estate.
The alarm was raised at about 05:40 GMT.
South Wales Police said specialist units were sent to the scene.