Mark Lewis Stephens pleads not guilty to Pencoed murder
- 9 November 2015
- From the section South East Wales
A man charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty in court.
Mark Lewis Stephens appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday accused of killing Rita Stephens at her home in Pencoed, near Bridgend, on 19 June.
Mr Stephens, 43, of Pencoed, also pleaded not guilty to charges of making threats to kill and assault.
He will be kept in custody until his trial on 8 February next year.