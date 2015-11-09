Woman killed by van on A465 named as Louise Hopkins

Image copyright Handout

A woman who died after being hit by a van in Merthyr Tydfil on Bonfire Night has been named as Louise Hopkins.

Ms Hopkins, 41, suffered fatal injuries after she was hit while walking away from a broken-down vehicle on the A465 between Pant and Dowlais.

Members of her family paid tribute to her, calling her a "hard working and loving mother".

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 19:15 GMT on 5 November, to contact them.

Her son Joseph, 11, said: "My mum was very free and kind and she would go without important things for other people. I loved her very much."

Her father, Malcolm O'Donovan, said: "I am going to miss my beautiful, caring daughter," while her mother, Helen, added: "Our lives are never going to be the same without her."

Her brother Kerry said: "Louise was the most kind and considerate person anyone could wish to know. When Louise died, a piece of me died - Louise was my hero."