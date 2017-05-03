'Cold-blooded' Cardiff killers' jail term slashed

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Lynford Brewster was stabbed in broad daylight in Cardiff

Three "cold-blooded" killers jailed for murder have had their minimum jail terms cut on appeal.

Jake Whelan, 24, from Norwich, was involved in a "violent disagreement about drugs" with 29-year-old Lynford Brewster in June last year.

Later the same day he stabbed Mr Brewster in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, helped by Dwayne Edgar, 29, from Cardiff, and Robert Lainsbury, 23, from Worcester.

They chased him down an alleyway and stabbed him repeatedly,

Whelan, Edgar and Lainsbury were all convicted of murder at Cardiff Crown Court and were jailed for life on 21 December last year.

The judge who jailed them said they had "shown no mercy" or any remorse since.

Whelan was ordered to serve at least 32 years behind bars whilst Lainsbury and Edgar received minimum tariffs of 30 and 28 years.

On Wednesday, the three men's lawyers argued at London's Court of Appeal the minimum term was too long and should be reduced and senior judges agreed.

Whelan's was reduced to 28 years, Lainsbury's to 26 years and Edgar's to 25 years.