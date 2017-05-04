GMB claims ballot 'victory' for Bridgend Lidl staff

A union has claimed a "victory" for workers' rights after a legal ruling over its bid to represent staff at supermarket Lidl's Bridgend warehouse.

The GMB hailed a decision by the Court of Appeal to reject an attempt by the company to overturn a previous ruling allowing it to negotiate for workers.

The court confirmed the GMB's right to ballot staff for union recognition.

Lidl said it was disappointed but would "respect the decision and the ballot process will receive our full support".

Lorraine Gaskell, regional organiser for the GMB, said: "Despite Lidl's repeated attempts at union-busting, the courts have today upheld a massive victory for workers' rights.

"The company has shown a shocking lack of respect for their own staff's wishes and wasted shareholders' money with this frivolous appeal.

"This will pave the way for workers at Bridgend to negotiate their pay and conditions via their democratically selected union reps."

A Lidl spokesman said: "We believe that our employees are fairly represented within the business, without having to engage with unions and creating a fragmented workforce.

"The proposed bargaining unit does not reflect the Lidl ethos of one company, one team.

"Our commitment to fairness across our entire workforce forms a central part of our core values. Our preference is to have open and direct lines of communication with our employees."