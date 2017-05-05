Hospital crime prevention scheme launches in Ebbw Vale

Image copyright Thinkstock

A scheme to give peace of mind to vulnerable people while in hospital will be launched in Ebbw Vale.

The Home Safe Hospital Stay pilot aims to install alarms for people worried about their homes being targeted by criminals while they are in hospital.

If an intruder enters their house, an auto dialler system will call numbers of their choice.

Light timers are also available to deter potential burglars by giving the impression the property is occupied.

If successful, the scheme could be rolled out elsewhere.

The scheme will be launched on Friday at the Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Hospital.

It will be run by the Ebbw Vale and Tredegar Crime Prevention Panel and funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent.