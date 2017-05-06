Cardiff River Ely pedestrian and cyclist bridge installed

Image copyright Cardiff council

A new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists will be put in place over a Cardiff river.

It is hoped the River Ely bridge, separate from the road bridge, will make it easier for people in the area to walk and cycle.

It is the second phase of a project to improve accessibility along Cowbridge Road East, Cowbridge Road West and in Ely and Caerau.

The £290,000 project is funded by the council and the Welsh Government.

Some diversions will be in place over the weekend for the bridge to be installed.

Cowbridge Road West will be temporarily closed to enable the bridge to be lifted into position

Between 22:00 BST on 6 May and 07:00 on 7 May there will be a road closure on Cowbridge Road West, starting at the junction with Vincent Street up to the junction with Western Avenue

Emergency vehicle and resident access to Riverside Terrace, Dyfrig Road, Station Terrace and Wroughton Place will be maintained during the road closure

Diversion routes and signs will be in place