Several injured in 'serious' HGV Llanharry crash

Several people have been injured in a "serious" crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said a car and a heavy goods vehicle collided on Llanharry Road, Llanharry, on Saturday.

A spokesman said "a number" of people had been injured and the road would be completely blocked for several hours.

There is slow traffic in and around Heol Cynllan following the crash, which happened at about 08:30 BST.