Trains into Cardiff cancelled after points failure

Trains into Cardiff from Barry and Penarth have been cancelled or delayed after a points failure.

Arriva Trains Wales tweeted the problem had occurred between Dingle Road and Cardiff Central.

Replacement buses have been laid on while the line is closed and Cardiff Bus is accepting train tickets via any reasonable route.

National Rail said the disruption was expected to continue until about 12:00 BST on Monday.

Some passengers have reported being stuck on trains for more than an hour, with some taking to social media about their delays.

Arriva advised passengers to retain tickets in case they were entitled to compensation.

