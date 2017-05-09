Driver reprimanded for Bridgend pupils' bakery run
A school bus driver has been reprimanded for taking children to a bakery in Bridgend county.
The pupils, aged between 11 and 15, were first taken to Cynffig Comprehensive School, Kenfig Hill, but then asked the driver to take them to a nearby Greggs.
They were dropped at the shop a mile away in Pyle to make their own way back to class.
The driver for Gwyn Jones and Son was reprimanded after a parent complained.
A Bridgend council spokesman said it was satisfied measures were in place to ensure it would not happen again.