Girl, five, devastated after pet cats poisoned in Risca
A five-year-old girl with speech problems has been left heartbroken after her pet cat was killed with anti-freeze.
Three cats belonging to the same family - Meow, Squirt and Charlie - died between 17 April-2 May at Risca in Caerphilly county.
A vet's examination confirmed two of the cats had been poisoned with anti-freeze.
Owner Gem Walker said her daughter was "devastated" at the loss of Meow.
"My daughter at one time could only say the word "Meow" - hence the cats name," she said.
The RSPCA said losing the three pets in such a way must have been "heartbreaking" for the family.
Insp Emma Smith said: "It isn't clear whether these incidences in the Risca area were deliberate, or not - but they are clearly a cause for concern.