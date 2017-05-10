Grass fire blazes near homes in Ferndale, Rhondda

Residents are being told to close their windows as firefighters tackle a grass fire close to houses in Rhondda.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Pontygwaith, Ferndale at about 13:40 BST on Wednesday.

Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors to stop smoke getting in.

Crews from Tonypandy, Ferndale and Pontypridd are at the scene of the blaze.