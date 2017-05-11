Driver with vision problems jailed for killing biker

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The court heard Nigel Sweeting "could not be bothered" to see a GP about his vision problems

A hit-and-run driver who defied an optician's warning to stay off the road has been jailed for seven years for killing a motorcyclist.

Nigel Sweeting, 50, of Bettws, Newport, crashed into David Evans, 49, on the M4 in the city on Christmas Day 2015.

Newport Crown Court heard Sweeting was "fully aware" of his vision problems.

He denied causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice but was convicted by a jury.

The court heard both men were travelling at approximately 81mph (130km/h) in wet conditions when Sweeting's white Mini crashed into Mr Evans' motorbike.

Mr Evans died after hitting a lamppost.

Sweeting, a former soldier, did not stop after the collision, did not report the incident to police and attempted to cover up the damage to his car by painting it.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption David Evans' family said he was a "perfect husband and the most brilliant dad"

Prosecutor James Wilson said an optician had advised him not to drive and gave him a note to see his GP in the months before the crash.

"He drove knowing he had a problem with his eyesight - the condition affected his peripheral vision to the left hand side," he said.

Mr Evans' family is now campaigning for a change in the law to require medical professionals to tell the DVLA about anyone who is unfit to drive because of poor eyesight.