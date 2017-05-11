South East Wales

Police probe possible abduction near Pentrebane schools

Police officers near the two schools in Pentrebane
Image caption Police officers near the schools in Pentrebane

Police are investigating reports of a possible abduction near primary schools and a nursery in Cardiff.

Officers were called to Lavender Grove, Pentrebane, at 11:19 BST on Thursday.

South Wales Police said it was aware of reports of a "possible abduction" taking place, but no-one had been reported missing.

Pentrebane Primary‏ school tweeted that all pupils were "safe and well" as police dealt with an incident outside.

Coed y Goe Primary, on Beechley Drive, said "none of the pupils or staff" were in any danger.

Police are keen to identify the driver of a black jeep-type vehicle with tinted windows.
Image caption Police officers outside properties in Lavender Grove, Pentrebane

Related Topics