Flash flooding hits properties in Maesteg, Bridgend county
- 11 May 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Flash flooding has affected several properties in Bridgend county.
Three locations in Maesteg were hit on Thursday evening, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Four properties are understood to have been flooded on Church Street along with a restaurant on Commercial Street.
The fire service said the flooding had subsided by about 20:30 BST.