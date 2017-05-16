Christine Malloy: Woman who murdered OAP in 1992 dies

Image caption Edna Phillips' house in Penywaun. Maria Rossi, one of her killers, was her next-door neighbour

A woman who murdered a pensioner with a friend when they were both 17 has been found dead in Cambridgeshire.

Christine Malloy was one of two teenagers convicted of killing Edna Phillips from Penywaun, near Aberdare, in July 1992.

Mrs Phillips, who was partially-sighted and had arthritis, was tortured and stabbed by Malloy and Maria Rossi.

Malloy's body was found at a house in Fenstanton. Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the Cambridgeshire coroner said tests were being carried out to establish the cause of death and the results would not be known for a few months.

Malloy and Rossi pleaded guilty to murder at Cardiff Crown Court in March 1993 and were ordered to be detained at Her Majesty's pleasure.

Eight years later Lord Woolf, the Lord Chief Justice, ruled Rossi should serve a minimum term of 13 years before being considered for parole, and Malloy should serve 12.