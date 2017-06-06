Five arrests after funeral fights at Ely cemetery, Cardiff

Four men and a teenage boy have been arrested after a series of fights following a funeral in Cardiff.

Armed police were at the scene of an initial disturbance at Western Cemetery in Ely at about 12:45 BST on Monday.

Three men received non-life threatening injuries in the incident between groups "known to each other", South Wales Police said.

Four men, aged 20, 24, 31 and 44, and a boy aged 16, are in police custody.

At 15:45, another disturbance was reported outside the British Legion on Cowbridge Road West. Another incident took place near Fairwater police station.

South Wales Police said the incidents were "linked" and there was an increased police presence to reassure the local community.