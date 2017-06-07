Man arrested after Newport armed robberies

From the section

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Newport.

The arrest followed an incident involving armed police at Shrewsbury Close on Wednesday.

Gwent Police is investigating alleged robberies at stores at Malpas Road and Albany Street at 08:15 BST and 08:21.

Chief Supt Marc Budden said officers responded quickly to "ensure there was little risk to the local community".

The man has also been arrested for possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.