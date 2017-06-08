Labour try to hold valleys heartland seats as Plaid challenge

Image copyright Aimee Thomas

Almost half of Wales' MPs - 18 - are selected from south east Wales, an area dominated by the valleys areas.

These have historically been safe Labour seats, but they face a strong Plaid Cymru challenge in some areas.

In the Rhondda, a seat taken by Plaid leader Leanne Wood in the assembly election, they are expected to mount a strong challenge, as they are in Blaenau Gwent.

Labour and the Tories will contest other seats, including Cardiff North.

The Tories are also targeting Bridgend - a seat held by First Minister Carwyn Jones in the assembly.