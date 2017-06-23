Finsbury Park attack: Ramadan event celebrates Cardiff

Image copyright Getty Images / gmutlu Image caption Traditional Iftar food

People in Cardiff are being invited to the breaking of the daily Ramadan fast to celebrate the city's diversity.

The Ramadan Iftar has been organised by the Muslim community, to help feed the homeless and welcome refugees.

Organisers said it will also be a chance to celebrate the city's communities in light of recent events.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, was arrested after worshippers appeared to be targeted by a man driving a van near Finsbury Park Mosque early on Monday.

He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: "I, like everyone I know, was deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the incident outside a mosque in London in the early hours of Monday morning and to see news reports that a man from Cardiff has been arrested in connection with this offence.

"As a council, we will redouble our efforts, working with other agencies and partners, to reassure all of Cardiff's communities that they are welcome, secure and safe here."

Image copyright PA Image caption Officers have carried out searches at a property in Cardiff

Mr Thomas added: "Cardiff has always been known as a welcoming city, a city that celebrates diversity, a city that pulls together in difficult times. It's important we pull together now and don't let hate and those who promote hate to drive a wedge between our communities.

"It is a chance to show that we will not be set against each other. Cardiff has never been like that and never will be.

"We have much more in common than those who would seek to drive us apart will ever realise."

The Ramadan Iftar takes place outside City Hall from 21:00 BST on Friday.