£11m Cardiff Bay navy reserve training centre approved

Image copyright Chetwoods Architects

Plans for an £11m training centre for Royal Navy reserves in Cardiff Bay have been given the go-ahead.

Cardiff Council approved the plans and a procurement process should be finished by November.

Building will start in 2018 and take about one year to complete. The centre will be used by the Royal Naval Reserve, Royal Marine Reserve and the University Royal Naval Unit.

Commander Steve Fry, of HMS Cambria, said: "We are very excited about this."

The building will include training and classroom suites, accommodation, administrative services and fitness facilities and will also have docking facilities for visiting warships.

Col Nick Beard, chief executive of Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association for Wales, said it would offer "the best possible facilities" to train reservists.

Image copyright Chetwoods Architects