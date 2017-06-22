100 water voles released at Cosmeston to boost numbers

Image copyright PA

About 100 endangered water voles have been released in a south Wales country park in a bid to boost numbers.

The UK population of the rodent has reduced by 95% since the 1960s due to a loss of habitat and predation by the American mink.

Vale of Glamorgan council and Natural Resources Wales have worked together on a "specially prepared environment" at Cosmeston Country Park in Penarth.

It follows a successful pilot project in Carmarthenshire.

The park is a site of special scientific interest and its lakes, ditches, reed beds and other plant life provide the ideal habitat for the voles.

Cosmeston park ranger Aaron Jones said they will be teaching young people about "the importance of helping preserve the habitats of indigenous creatures" and the risks that come with "introducing news species".