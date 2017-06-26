Psychiatric patient died after Cardiff belt attack

Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph Image caption The inquest is being held at Cardiff Central Police Station

A psychiatric patient died after fleeing his carer and attacking a man in Cardiff, an inquest has heard.

Khoung Lam was on an escorted shopping trip to Coryton from Whitchurch Hospital on 25 June 2015 when he put a belt around David Owen's neck.

But Mr Owen got free and placed the belt around Mr Lamb's neck instead. Mr Lam became unconscious and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Mr Owen was initially arrested but later released without charge.

At the start of what is expected to be a three-week inquest, coroner Chris Woolley said Mr Lam, who had a history of mental health problems, had been sectioned about two weeks before he died.

He said on the day he died, Mr Lam told his carer: "I'm off", before running away.

Police found him in a cafe but he broke loose from them as he was being escorted away.

He crossed into some nearby open land where he met Mr Owen and said to him: "What day do you want to die?", before putting a belt around his neck.

Mr Woolley said the inquest jury would hear evidence about the medical cause of death, the psychiatric care Mr Lam had received and the role of the police.

The inquest continues.