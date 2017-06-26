Cardiff's Greyfriars Road reopens after fire

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Black smoke was seen rising from the car park

About 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze which closed a busy road in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crockherbtown Lane just after 12:30 BST on Monday.

Nearby buildings were evacuated amid fears the fire, which had spread to an electrical substation, could spread to neighbouring properties.

People had been asked to avoid Greyfriars Road, but it has since reopened.

The fire was extinguished just after 15:20 but firefighters remained at the scene to damp down and check that the blaze had not spread.

The fire involved industrial bins and oil and a three-storey adjacent building was "heavily smoked", the fire service said.

Fire investigators were at the scene working with police to determine the cause of the fire.

