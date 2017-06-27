£157k lottery grant to improve Cardiff's Caerau hillfort

Image copyright CAER Heritage Project Image caption A Roman brooch has been unearthed at a previous excavation at Caerau Hillfort

A £157,000 grant has been awarded to help access and information at a hillfort in Cardiff.

Caer Heritage Project was awarded the cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop its plans for Caerau hillfort.

Plans include turning a disused gospel hall into a heritage centre and improving access to the site.

Caer co-director Dr Dave Wyatt, of Cardiff University, said the "significant" site "remains poorly understood and largely unknown".

In 2015, an excavation of the hillfort revealed a Neolithic causeway enclosure and one of the largest collections of pottery from the period ever discovered in Wales, suggesting it could date back 6,000 years.

It is hoped the grant will also help people in the area develop a better understanding of the hillfort and its significance.