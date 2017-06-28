South East Wales

Llantwit Major beach body find 'not suspicious'

A man's body has been recovered near a beach in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said it was called to near Llantwit Major beach shortly after 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

A force helicopter was used during the search with help from the coastguard.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

