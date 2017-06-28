Ken Thorne Group dealer faces jail for £200,000 court bill

A member of a Cardiff car dealing family faces jail after failing to pay back almost £200,000 following a fraud investigation.

Nigel Thorne, 50, was convicted in March 2009 following an investigation into the Ken Thorne Group.

He had an additional sentence of 27 months activated after not paying the £198,090.60 confiscation order.

The car sales chain, which had garages across south Wales, shut suddenly in 2002.

Mr Thorne was sentenced in April 2009 to three and a half years for deception and theft in relation to fraudulently obtaining payments for car sales following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

He was also disqualified from acting as a company director for three years.

His brother, Andrew Thorne was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years in 2009.

Nigel Thorne's additional sentence was activated in his absence at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.