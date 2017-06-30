£1m EuroMillions win unclaimed in Merthyr and Rhondda

Image copyright Getty Images

The search is on to find the owner of an unclaimed £1m EuroMillions ticket bought in the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda area.

The Mega Week and Dip into Paradise prize-winning ticket was drawn on 3 February.

It has the winning UK Millionaire Maker code ZXPR 17675 but no-one has come forward.

The ticket-holder only has until 2 August to make their claim.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We're urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

If no-one comes forward, the money plus interest will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.