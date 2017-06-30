Psychiatric patient 'bolted' from police before death

Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph Image caption The inquest is being held at Cardiff Central Police Station

A psychiatric patient was found dead after evading three police officers at a supermarket and then attacking a man, an inquest heard.

Khoung Lam, who had been at Whitchurch Hospital, Cardiff, had been on an escorted shopping trip on 25 June 2015.

The Cardiff inquest heard he left his carer and headed to the Asda supermarket, Coryton.

After leaving, he placed a belt around passerby David Owen's neck. He got free and placed it around Mr Lam's neck.

He became unconscious and was later pronounced dead by paramedics. Mr Owen, 58, was arrested but released without charge.

The inquest also heard a woman visiting a Coryton gym earlier in the day saw Mr Lam "looking out of place" and "acting strangely".

PC Gareth Stephenson told the inquest that after Mr Lam had been recognised at the Asda store, three officers were sent to escort him back to the hospital.

He said Mr Lam, who had a history of mental health problems and had been sectioned two weeks before his death, asked to finish his chicken meal first but then "bolted" into a wooded area.

'Had to survive'

He spotted Mr Owen on the Taff Trail and the jury heard Mr Lam repeatedly said: "Do you want to die today? What day do you want to die?"

Mr Owen told the inquest Mr Lam attacked him with his belt and started to choke him before he managed to free himself after a struggle.

"I thought if I could put it around his neck and render him unconscious, I'd get away. That was my plan," he said.

"I got it around his neck and I used whatever strength I had left. I was pulling on the belt for a minute or so until his eyes started closing so he became unconscious."

He then headed to the nearby Asda and called the police.

He said as he walked away, he looked behind and saw how Mr Lam was slumped and "thought I might have gone too far".

The court heard Mr Owen has not returned to work since he was attacked and has received counselling.

He told Mr Lam's family: "I feel I acted as I had to to survive. I wish I had never been there. I never wanted Keoung to die."

The inquest continues.