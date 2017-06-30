Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, play park fire 'deliberate'

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The fire has caused about £35,000 of damage, police say

A fire at a play park in Caerphilly county is being treated as deliberate, Gwent Police has said.

Emergency services were called to Ystrad Mynach Park at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

It has caused about £35,000 of damage to a climbing frame and other play facilities.

Police said they are "actively seeking" who is responsible and have put a 48-hour dispersal order in place starting from 17:00 on Friday.

It gives officers the power to move along groups who are behaving anti-socially in a public place. If they return to that area they face being arrested.