Machete arrest in Cardiff city centre motorists' row

A man with a machete has been arrested in Cardiff city centre after a row between two motorists.

Two people are in custody after the row on the corner of Saunders Road, Penarth Road and St Mary Street at 15:00 BST.

A 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening behaviour.

There were no injuries and police said it was not linked to Justin Bieber's concert at the Principality Stadium.

The arrests were made about 400 metres (1312ft) from the stadium, where about 40,000 people are expected for the Canadian singer's Purpose World Tour.

Chf Insp Justin Evans tweeted: "Man arrested in Cardiff in possession of a machete. To be clear - a dispute between 2 people and is not linked to the Justin Bieber concert."

South Wales Police said it was an isolated incident that had been resolved.

