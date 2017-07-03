Cardiff military medicine museum design plan unveiled

Image copyright Scott Brownrigg Image caption Designers say the new building will reflect Cardiff Bay's heritage as a port and industrial area

Design proposals for a new Museum of Military Medicine in Cardiff will be unveiled at a public exhibition.

The exhibition, at Cardiff and Vale College's city centre campus, will outline plans for the museum's relocation from Keogh Barracks near Aldershot to Cardiff Bay.

The UK government committed £2m to the project in its Autumn Statement.

The exhibition runs from 12:00 BST Monday to 18:00 on Tuesday.

The museum will chart the history of the four Corps of the Army Medical Service - the Royal Army Medical Corps, the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps, the Royal Army Dental Corps and the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Its collection will include uniforms and insignia, medical, dental and veterinary equipment and ambulances, and an extensive archive containing stories of men and women who served.

The new building will be situated at the junction of Lloyd George Avenue and Hemingway Road, opposite the former Bute Street railway station.

A cafe, reading room, research facilities and an auditorium will be open for community use.

A spokesman for Cardiff council said it "recognises the significance of bringing a national collection to the city as part of its tourism offer as it seeks to establish itself as a European capital".