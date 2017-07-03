Newcastle men charged after Cardiff 'machete' incident

Image copyright Wales News Service

Two men from Newcastle have been charged following an incident in Cardiff city centre.

A 27-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and with affray and was bailed to appear before Cardiff magistrates on 1 August.

A 19-year-old was charged with affray and remanded in custody.

It follows an altercation on the corner of Saunders Road, Penarth Road and St Mary Street on Friday.

There were no injuries and police said it was not linked to Justin Bieber's concert at the Principality Stadium.