Acclaimed Welsh language writer Tony Bianchi dies
- 3 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
Acclaimed Welsh language author Tony Bianchi has died aged 65.
Mr Bianchi, originally from North Shields in Northumberland, learnt Welsh at the University of Wales.
He published three novels in Welsh ‒ Esgyrn Bach, Pryfeta and Chwilio am Sebastian Pierce ‒ as well as a volume of short stories and won numerous prizes for his poetry.
Mr Bianchi, who lived in Cardiff and was the Arts Council of Wales' former director of literature, died on Sunday.