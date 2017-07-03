Rhondda Cynon Taff teenager arrested on terror charge

A teenager from Rhondda Cynon Taff has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 17-year-old male was detained at just after 17:30 BST on Friday following a search by detectives from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit.

He was taken to the West Midlands area and is being questioned on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism, South Wales Police said.

He remains in police custody.