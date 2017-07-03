Bid to help 1,100 Tesco workers hit by Cardiff closure

Image copyright Google Image caption Tesco proposes closing the call centre in Cardiff in February 2018

Up to 1,100 workers affected by the closure of Tesco's call centre in Cardiff are set to receive help to find new jobs.

The Welsh government is launching a task force with "key players" pooling knowledge and resources.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said Wales had a "well-established support infrastructure in place".

Tesco is consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) on to a single site in Dundee, creating 250 jobs.

"At times like this when one organisation is proposing to cut a high number of jobs, it is really helpful to get all the key players around one table so we can discuss the best and innovative ways of supporting affected workers," said Mr Skates.

"This is a tried and tested approach as demonstrated by the success of a similar task force to support employees affected by the closure of the Murco site in Pembrokeshire."

It was "completely unacceptable" some staff heard about the job cuts via social media, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said in response to Anna McMorrin

"He added: "I'm determined to do everything I can, working alongside our partners, to ensure that the impact of the potential closure on our workers and wider economy is kept to an absolute minimum."

The supermarket giant has been criticised over its handling of the closure in February 2018 which is subject to a consultation.

Some workers believed they were going to move from the Llanishen site to another location in Cardiff when the lease expired in 2020.

Politicians have also been critical over the sudden nature of the announcement and that some workers found out the news on social media.

Tesco said at the time the "retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges" and it had to meet the "changing needs of our customers".