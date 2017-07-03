Tributes to groom Ben Davies who died on Mykonos stag do

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ben Davies was due to marry his fiancee Emily Russ in three weeks

Tributes have been paid to a senior member of staff at the Welsh Conservatives who died following an accident on his stag do.

Ben Davies, 32, died on Sunday, a week after falling into a coma while on the Greek island of Mykonos.

It is understood Mr Davies, from Cardiff, suffered a head injury following a fall.

The deputy chief of staff of the Tory group in the assembly was due to marry his fiancee Emily Russ in three weeks.

Vincent Bailey, a close friend and colleague of Mr Davies, said: "He was incredibly bright and such a big character.

"He will be impossible to forget or replace. He was a good friend and it's just terribly sad."

Mr Davies, an Oxford University graduate, had worked for the party for two years, after volunteering for the Conservatives in London.

Members of the Welsh Conservatives were sent an email confirming the news on Monday by the party's director Richard Minshull.